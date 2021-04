Harris scored 26 points (8-12 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding three steals, two rebounds and an assist in 29 minutes during Friday's win over the Hornets.

Even with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in the lineup, it was Harris who led the Nets in scoring on the night. The 29-year-old has been alternating impressive efforts with poor ones lately, and through eight games in April he's averaging only 13.9 points, 4.3 boards, 2.8 assists, 2.4 threes and 1.1 steals.