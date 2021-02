Harris had 18 points (6-10 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist during Tuesday's win over Sacramento.

The sharpshooter knocked down at least three threes for a fourth straight matchup, as Harris is currently shooting a career-high 50.2 percent from distance in his seventh season. Harris is also enjoying a career-best 15.0 points per outing and has now reached double figures in all but five game this season.