Nets' Joe Harris: Posts 19 points, five dimes in loss
Harris provided 19 points (7-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, and two rebounds in 31 minutes during Friday's 125-106 loss to the Bulls.
Harris was efficient as a scorer while dishing at least five assists for the first time since Jan. 16. His well-rounded contributions keep him in consideration for standard leagues. Moreover, the return of Caris LeVert (foot) won't necessarily hurt Harris' value, as he posted stats that are right on line with his season averages during the first few weeks of 2018-19 (before LeVert went down).
