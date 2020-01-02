Nets' Joe Harris: Posts 19 points in overtime loss
Harris accumulated 19 points (8-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt), seven rebounds and one assist in 41 minutes during Monday's 122-115 overtime loss to the Timberwolves.
While Harris is primarily known as a three-point shooter, he's having a solid rebounding season as well. Monday marked Harris' sixth performance this season with at least five rebounds and three made triples. Being away from Brooklyn hasn't hurt his shot, either, as he's still drilling 42.3 percent of his threes in road games.
