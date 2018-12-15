Nets' Joe Harris: Posts 19 points, six dimes in win

Harris had 19 points (8-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt), six assists, two rebounds, one steal, and one block in 31 minutes during Friday's 125-118 win over the Wizards.

Harris finished with a season high in assists while reaching double figures in scoring for the third straight game. He has established himself as a strong three-point shooter as well as a very solid option in deep leagues.

