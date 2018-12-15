Nets' Joe Harris: Posts 19 points, six dimes in win
Harris had 19 points (8-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt), six assists, two rebounds, one steal, and one block in 31 minutes during Friday's 125-118 win over the Wizards.
Harris finished with a season high in assists while reaching double figures in scoring for the third straight game. He has established himself as a strong three-point shooter as well as a very solid option in deep leagues.
More News
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...