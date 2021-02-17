Harris scored 22 points (8-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and collected four rebounds in Tuesday's 128-124 win over Phoenix.

Kyrie Irving (back) and Kevin Durant (hamstring) sat this one out, giving Harris the chance to take on an increased offensive role in the starting lineup. The sharpshooter made the most of the opportunity, scoring his most points this month and knocking down four three-pointers. Harris' offensive output has taken a hit since James Harden joined the Nets, but he is still averaging a career-high 14.9 points and 3.3 treys on the campaign while shooting 52.9 percent from the field, including 49.5 percent from deep.