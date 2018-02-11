Nets' Joe Harris: Posts double-double versus Pelicans
Harris posted 12 points (4-8 FT, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks across 34 minutes during Saturday's 138-128 loss to the Pelicans.
Harris received extended run as the contest went a pair of overtime frames and responded with his second double-double of the season. He's been quite productive of late, averaging 12.7 points, eight rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.3 treys per game over the last three. Despite Harris' recent success, DeAngelo Russell came through with his best performance since working his way back from a knee injury and could soon displace the former from the starting unit.
