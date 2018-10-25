Nets' Joe Harris: Posts efficient stat line in win

Harris contributed 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists, and a steal in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 102-86 win over the Cavaliers.

Harris has continued to produce despite reports that Harris would give way to Allen Crabbe when he returned from injury. So far, that has not been the case, as Crabbe was back on the court and logged only 18 minutes in a reserve role. The potential for that move should still give prospective owners pause about Harris despite his early success.