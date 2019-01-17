Nets' Joe Harris: Posts strong final line
Harris totaled 17 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and seven assists across 43 minutes Wednesday against Houston.
Harris put together his best scoring output since Jan. 4, knocking home 50.0 percent of his shots from both the field and from beyond the arc. He was a key contributor in a 145-142 victory at home. The 27-year-old forward continues to put up solid numbers this season, averaging 13.4 points, 4.9 boards and 3.1 assists to start January (seven games).
