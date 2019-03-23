Nets' Joe Harris: Posts team-high 26 points in win

Harris finished with 26 points (8-15 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, and two assists in 32 minutes during Friday's 111-106 victory over the Lakers.

Harris was dynamic for the Nets on Friday dropping his highest points total of the calendar year. In fact, prior to this game, he had not scored in excess of 20 points since prior to the All-Star break. Many owners may have been considering a drop given the Nets don't have another game this week but Harris may have changed some minds with this performance.