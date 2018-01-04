Nets' Joe Harris: Pours in 17 points off bench Wednesday
Harris scored 17 points (6-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding four rebounds and one assist across 28 minutes in Wednesday's 98-97 victory over the Timberwolves.
Harris continues to drain the three, shooting 62.5 percent from beyond the arc over the last four games. His scoring has come mostly because of his hot stroke right now, as he attempted just two shots from inside the arc on Wednesday night. His inability to gather many rebounds or assists leaves him as a one-dimensional player who found his role as a sharpshooter for the offensively-inept Nets.
