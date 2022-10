Harris (ankle) is listed as probable for Friday's game versus the Raptors, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Harris missed Wednesday's season opener and only played in one preseason game due to recovering from ankle surgery he underwent in March. While the sharp-shooter is expected to play Friday, he may have a reduced role for his first game back. Cam Thomas and Patty Mills will likely continue to see solid playing time until Seth Curry (ankle) returns and Harris is back up to full speed.