Nets' Joe Harris: Productive stat line in win

Harris finished with 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists and a steal across 35 minutes in the Nets' win over the Celtics on Saturday.

It was another productive game for Harris, as he's now averaged 18.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists over his last four contests. His production has been bolstered thanks to 13 made threes on 56.0 percent shooting from deep in that same span. Harris leads the league in three-point shooting percentage with 46.9.