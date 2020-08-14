Harris provided 19 points (9-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four assists and three rebounds across 34 minutes in Friday's 134-133 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Harris looked like his old self after missing a few games with a groin injury. Although the Nets sent out guys like Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Garrett Temple to shore up the backcourt, Harris should hold on to the starting job once the playoffs commence. The former Three-Point Shootout champ can be deadly from long range when he's dialed in, and they'll need his skills to be on point against the heavily-favored Raptors in the first round.