Nets' Joe Harris: Puts up 30 points against former team
Harris posted 30 points (11-14 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and a steal in 27 minutes during Sunday's 121-114 loss to the Cavaliers.
Harris exploded off the bench on Sunday by draining six threes and shooting 78.5 percent from the floor in a hard-fought loss. He' saw a sharp increase in minutes went down with an injury earlier in the month, and in response to his performance during that span he's seen more time off the bench, but this was by far his finest outing. Thre's no doubt that the 4th-year Virginia has a bright future, but with the Nets roster in reset mode, it's anyone's guess where he might end up next.
