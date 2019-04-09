Nets' Joe Harris: Questionable for Wednesday
Harris is considered questionable for Wednesday's game against Miami due to right foot soreness, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Harris is in jeopardy of missing Brooklyn's last regular-season matchup, although it's unknown as to when his foot soreness cropped up. The Nets could certainly use their starting guard's production Wednesday night as they attempt to hold on to the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference.
