Nets' Joe Harris: Questionable Friday
Harris is questionable Friday against the Grizzlies due to left adductor tightness, Greg Logan of Newsday reports.
Harris likely suffered the injury Wednesday against the Jazz. More information should arrive after Friday's morning shootaround. If he's ruled out, Allen Crabbe and Spencer Dinwiddie could see expanded roles.
