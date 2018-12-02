Nets' Joe Harris: Questionable Monday

Harris (hip) is listed as questionable for Monday's matchup with the Browns, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Harris missed a second straight game Saturday with a strained left hip, and the Nets will wait to make a ruling on his status until shootaround Monday. Prior to the injury, Harris was averaging 28.4 minutes per game over his last 10 contests.

More News
Our Latest Stories