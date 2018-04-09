Nets' Joe Harris: Questionable vs. Bulls
Harris is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Bulls due to left ankle soreness, Alex Labidou of the Nets' official site reports.
It's unclear exactly what led to Harris' sore left ankle, especially after the sharpshooter had another impressive outing Saturday against the Bulls, going 4-of-5 from behind the arc en route to scoring 16 points. Nevertheless, Harris will likely end up being a game-time call Monday, so expect his status to be updated once tip-off draws closer.
More News
-
Nets' Joe Harris: Near-perfect from distance Saturday•
-
Nets' Joe Harris: Sixth straight game in double figures•
-
Nets' Joe Harris: Contributes 13 points in start•
-
Nets' Joe Harris: Starting Tuesday vs. Philly•
-
Nets' Joe Harris: Scores 15 points in loss•
-
Nets' Joe Harris: Puts up 30 points against former team•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....