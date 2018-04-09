Nets' Joe Harris: Questionable vs. Bulls

Harris is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Bulls due to left ankle soreness, Alex Labidou of the Nets' official site reports.

It's unclear exactly what led to Harris' sore left ankle, especially after the sharpshooter had another impressive outing Saturday against the Bulls, going 4-of-5 from behind the arc en route to scoring 16 points. Nevertheless, Harris will likely end up being a game-time call Monday, so expect his status to be updated once tip-off draws closer.