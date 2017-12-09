Nets' Joe Harris: Questionable with illness Saturday

Harris is questionable for Saturday's game against the Heat due to an illness, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

This is the first news of Harris dealing with an illness, so it likely came on relatively recently. More word on his availability should emerge as the team ramps up their activity leading up to tipoff. If he's held out, Isaiah Whitehead could see some run.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop