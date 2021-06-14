Harris finished Sunday's Game 4 against the Bucks with just eight points (3-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist.

Harris got loose for 12 three-pointers in Games 1 and 2, but the Bucks have since put the clamps on one of the league's best marksmen. In Game 3, Harris hit just 1-of-11 attempts from the field (1-7 3Pt), and on Sunday he struggled to find any sort of rhythm -- particularly after Kyrie Irving exited with what looked to be a badly sprained ankle. Fantasy-wise, Harris is extremely reliant on three-point shooting, so if he's not rolling from deep, he can be a liability in DFS contests.