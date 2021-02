Harris had six points (2-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT), two assists and one rebound in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 122-111 loss to the Pistons.

The 29-year-old didn't attempt a shot from inside the arc as he tied his season low with six points for the third time. Harris entered the contest averaging 19.2 points over the previous five games, and he'll look to get back on track Wednesday versus the Pacers.