Harris accumulated three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists in 18 minutes off the bench during Friday's 109-105 victory over the Raptors.

The veteran guard made a belated season debut as he needed a little extra time to fully recover from ankle surgery, but Harris saw a limited role with the second unit Friday. As he gets back up to game speed, he should reclaim his starting role at shooting guard soon enough, bumping Royce O'Neale to the bench and giving defenses another outside threat to worry about alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.