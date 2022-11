Harris registered eight points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 24 minutes during Friday's 128-86 victory over the Wizards.

Harris logged 24 minutes in the win but continues to struggle when it comes to tangible production. Coming off a significant injury, Harris is going to need time before managers can even consider him in standard formats. The Nets have a number of perimeter scorers and so they are certainly not going to push him further than he needs to go.