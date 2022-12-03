Harris totaled 17 points (6-8 FG, 5-7 3Pt), five rebounds and four assists over 25 minutes before fouling out of Friday's 114-105 win over the Raptors.

Harris scored in double figures for the third straight contest and also secured five rebounds for the second consecutive game. He scored 15 of his 17 points from beyond the arc, as three-point shooting continues to be one of the key strengths of his game. While Harris has struggled at times from deep in November, he's knocked down 11 of his last 21 tries from downtown in his last three games.