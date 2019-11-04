Nets' Joe Harris: Riding double-digit scoring streak
Harris has scored in double digits in every single appearance he is made so far this season.
A three-point specialist, Harris is currently making 57.1 percent of his three-point attempts, a mark that would pulverize last season's 47.4 mark. He has scored over 10 points in all of his six games thus far, and he is averaging a career-high 14.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.8 steals per game.
