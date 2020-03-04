Nets' Joe Harris: Rough night in victory

Harris posted 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt) and five rebounds across 21 minutes during Tuesday's 129-120 overtime win over the Celtics.

The Nets were able to secure the victory, but Harris had one of his worst efforts of the season. He committed four turnovers without an assist, and he wasn't particularly efficient shooting the ball. He'll look to bounce back on the second game of a back-to-back Wednesday against the Grizzlies.