Harris ended with four points (1-5 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds over 13 minutes during Saturday's 96-88 loss to the 76ers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

After dealing with a couple of long-term injuries during the regular season, Harris was simply not the player he once was, as he barely held down a rotation spot at various points of the campaign. His ability to stretch the floor is now something that is done across the league, meaning his impact has been diluted significantly. Outside of being an occasional streamer for three-pointers when he has a path to major minutes, Harris otherwise offers little in the way of fantasy value.