Nets' Joe Harris: Ruled out Monday
Harris has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Celtics due to a sprained right ankle.
Harris apparently picked up the injury during Sunday's win over the Bulls, and it's bothersome enough to keep him sidelined for at least one game. With Allen Crabbe (knee) also out, Spencer Dinwiddie and Shapazz Napier are candidates to see increased run Monday.
