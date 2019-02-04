Nets' Joe Harris: Ruled out Monday

Harris (hip) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Bucks, Greg Logan of Newsday reports.

Harris is dealing with right hip soreness and will miss at least one game as a result. With the 27-year-old sidelined, DeMarre Carroll and Shabazz Napier are candidates to see some extra run, while Harris' next chance to play will come Wednesday against Denver.

