Nets' Joe Harris: Ruled out Wednesday

Harris (foot) will be held out of Wednesday's game against the Heat, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

With a postseason spot in hand, the Nets will opt to rest Harris and not risk aggravating his sore foot. It's unclear who'll start in Harris' place, but both Spencer Dinwiddie and Caris LeVert are good candidates for increased run.

