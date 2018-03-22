Nets' Joe Harris: Scores 11 points in Wednesday's loss

Harris recorded 11 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 111-105 loss to the Hornets.

Harris redeemed himself following Monday's less-than-stellar showing by contributing in every category and taking care of the ball (zero turnovers). Eight of the nine Nets players who saw the floor played between 22 and 29 minutes, the lone exception being Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (31 minutes), so it seems as if the Nets plan to spread the minutes around over the last 10 games.