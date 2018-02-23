Nets' Joe Harris: Scores 12 off bench Thursday

Harris scored 12 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding two rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 29 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 111-96 loss to the Hornets.

He continues to serve as the Nets' primary outside shooting threat on the second unit, and Harris has now drained at least one three-pointer in eight straight games and 19 of the last 21. His overall numbers aren't worth a roster spot in most fantasy formats, however, and with D'Angelo Russell's role increasing, Harris could begin to see his minutes dwindle.

