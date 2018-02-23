Nets' Joe Harris: Scores 12 off bench Thursday
Harris scored 12 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding two rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 29 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 111-96 loss to the Hornets.
He continues to serve as the Nets' primary outside shooting threat on the second unit, and Harris has now drained at least one three-pointer in eight straight games and 19 of the last 21. His overall numbers aren't worth a roster spot in most fantasy formats, however, and with D'Angelo Russell's role increasing, Harris could begin to see his minutes dwindle.
More News
-
Nets' Joe Harris: Scores 16 points in Monday's loss•
-
Nets' Joe Harris: Moving back to bench Monday•
-
Nets' Joe Harris: Posts double-double versus Pelicans•
-
Nets' Joe Harris: Just eight points in start•
-
Nets' Joe Harris: Moving into starting five Tuesday•
-
Nets' Joe Harris: Scores 19 points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...