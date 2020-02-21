Nets' Joe Harris: Scores 12 points

Harris posted 12 points (4-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and three rebounds in Brooklyn's 112-104 loss to the 76ers on Thursday night.

Harris opened the game by canning a deep three, but was relatively uninvolved afterwards with his four made field goals representing his lowest total of the month. The cold performance from behind the arc is a departure from the blistering 47.2 percent harris had been shooting from distance in February. A promising matchup awaits Brooklyn in Charlotte on Saturday.