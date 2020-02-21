Nets' Joe Harris: Scores 12 points
Harris posted 12 points (4-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and three rebounds in Brooklyn's 112-104 loss to the 76ers on Thursday night.
Harris opened the game by canning a deep three, but was relatively uninvolved afterwards with his four made field goals representing his lowest total of the month. The cold performance from behind the arc is a departure from the blistering 47.2 percent harris had been shooting from distance in February. A promising matchup awaits Brooklyn in Charlotte on Saturday.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...