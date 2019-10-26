Nets' Joe Harris: Scores 13 in winning effort

Harris logged 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3PT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 31 minutes of action in Friday's win against the Knicks.

Harris started and played 31 minutes against the Knicks. As an important part of Brooklyn's offense, Harris continued to shoot at a high percentage to start the season and is currently shooting over 60 percent from three despite the small sample size. While the offense revolves around Kyrie Irving, Harris should have a fantasy impact in leagues which reward three-point shooting.