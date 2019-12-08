Nets' Joe Harris: Scores 13 points

Harris had 13 points (3-9 FG, 2-5 3PT, 5-5 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 31 minutes during Sunday's 105-102 win against the Nuggets.

Harris can be a consistent scorer but he makes most of his damage from three-point range, and he has made multiple threes in nine of his last 10 games. He is shooting 45.7 percent from deep this season, and will aim to extend that streak Wednesday at home against the Hornets.