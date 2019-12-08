Nets' Joe Harris: Scores 13 points
Harris had 13 points (3-9 FG, 2-5 3PT, 5-5 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 31 minutes during Sunday's 105-102 win against the Nuggets.
Harris can be a consistent scorer but he makes most of his damage from three-point range, and he has made multiple threes in nine of his last 10 games. He is shooting 45.7 percent from deep this season, and will aim to extend that streak Wednesday at home against the Hornets.
More News
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...