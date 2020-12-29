Harris scored 14 points (5-13 FG, 2-4 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go with eight rebounds, three assists and one steal across 42 minutes in a 116-111 overtime loss to Memphis on Monday.

Harris matched his lowest number of three-point attempts in a game this season, which is disappointing for the Nets since the 29-year-old shot 42.8 percent from beyond the arc last year. Since 2019, there's only one instance of Harris not scoring in the double-digits when he attempts at least eight three-pointers in a game. Brooklyn will likely see that higher volume of shooting out of the small forward as he saw the most minutes played with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving resting Monday, along with Spencer Dinwiddie being out the rest of the year.