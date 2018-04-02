Nets' Joe Harris: Scores 15 points in loss
Harris recorded 15 points (6-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 29 minutes during Sunday's 108-96 loss to Detroit.
Harris continues to produce some nice low-end value, scoring in double-figures for the fourth consecutive game. He doesn't offer much outside of scoring and three-pointers, but he appears to have the trust of the coaching staff and is a nice streaming option if you need three's.
