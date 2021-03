Harris finished with 16 points (5-15 FG, 3-13 3Pt, 3-3 FG), six boards, four assists, and two steals in 32 minutes of a 121-113 loss to the Magic on Friday.

Harris had a rough night shooting in the loss, but still reached double-digit point total thanks in part to a high shot volume. He'll continue to get his looks filling in for Kevin Durant (hamstring) in the starting lineup. He'll next take the floor against the Wizards on Sunday.