Nets' Joe Harris: Scores 16 in win

Harris posted 16 points (6-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt), nine rebounds, two assists and a block in 30 minutes during Wednesday's win over the Hawks.

Harris missed Monday's game against the Celtics due to an ankle injury, but looked healthy and let fly from downtown, making 4-of-7 threes. While he generally doesn't provide much outside of scoring, Harris is scoring 13.4 points while shooting an elite 51.1 percent from the field, 48.2 percent from three and 83.3 percent from the line this year.