Nets' Joe Harris: Scores 16 in win
Harris posted 16 points (6-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt), nine rebounds, two assists and a block in 30 minutes during Wednesday's win over the Hawks.
Harris missed Monday's game against the Celtics due to an ankle injury, but looked healthy and let fly from downtown, making 4-of-7 threes. While he generally doesn't provide much outside of scoring, Harris is scoring 13.4 points while shooting an elite 51.1 percent from the field, 48.2 percent from three and 83.3 percent from the line this year.
More News
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.