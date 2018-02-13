Nets' Joe Harris: Scores 16 points in Monday's loss
Harris had 16 points (7-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 26 minutes during Monday's 114-101 loss to the Clippers.
Harris continued to fill it up offensively despite returning to a reserve role. He has gone for double figures in scoring in three consecutive contests, and with Caris LeVert (knee) and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (groin) sidelined through the All-Star break, Harris is a good bet to see plenty of minutes once again in Wednesday's matchup with the Pacers.
More News
-
Nets' Joe Harris: Moving back to bench Monday•
-
Nets' Joe Harris: Posts double-double versus Pelicans•
-
Nets' Joe Harris: Just eight points in start•
-
Nets' Joe Harris: Moving into starting five Tuesday•
-
Nets' Joe Harris: Scores 19 points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Nets' Joe Harris: Back to bench Friday•
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...