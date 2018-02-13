Nets' Joe Harris: Scores 16 points in Monday's loss

Harris had 16 points (7-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 26 minutes during Monday's 114-101 loss to the Clippers.

Harris continued to fill it up offensively despite returning to a reserve role. He has gone for double figures in scoring in three consecutive contests, and with Caris LeVert (knee) and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (groin) sidelined through the All-Star break, Harris is a good bet to see plenty of minutes once again in Wednesday's matchup with the Pacers.