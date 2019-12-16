Nets' Joe Harris: Scores 16 points
Harris had 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3PT), two rebounds and one assist in 25 minutes during Sunday's 109-89 win over the 76ers.
Harris looked effective from the field, although that hasn't been the case of late since he is making just 38.7 percent of his threes over his last five games. He will try to bounce back ahead of Tuesday's away matchup at New Orleans.
