Nets' Joe Harris: Scores 16 versus Suns
Harris had 16 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Monday's 119-97 win over the Suns.
Harris has combined for 38 points across the last two games, and he has gotten off to a strong start here in February after struggling pretty badly in January. Wednesday's contest versus the Warriors represents another fantasy-friendly matchup.
