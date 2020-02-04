Play

Nets' Joe Harris: Scores 16 versus Suns

Harris had 16 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Monday's 119-97 win over the Suns.

Harris has combined for 38 points across the last two games, and he has gotten off to a strong start here in February after struggling pretty badly in January. Wednesday's contest versus the Warriors represents another fantasy-friendly matchup.

