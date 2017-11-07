Nets' Joe Harris: Scores 18 off bench Monday

Harris scored 18 points (7-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding three rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 25 minutes off the bench during Monday's 98-92 win over the Suns.

The 26-year-old continues to provide the Nets with some long-range shooting on their second unit, hitting 39.5 percent of his three-point attempts through nine games. Harris' skill set is too limited to see his role grow much beyond his current usage, however, even on a roster as desperate for production as Brooklyn's.