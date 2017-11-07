Nets' Joe Harris: Scores 18 off bench Monday
Harris scored 18 points (7-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding three rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 25 minutes off the bench during Monday's 98-92 win over the Suns.
The 26-year-old continues to provide the Nets with some long-range shooting on their second unit, hitting 39.5 percent of his three-point attempts through nine games. Harris' skill set is too limited to see his role grow much beyond his current usage, however, even on a roster as desperate for production as Brooklyn's.
More News
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...