Nets' Joe Harris: Scores 19, hits four threes
Harris totaled 19 points (7-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and a steal across 30 minutes in the Nets' win over the Pacers on Sunday.
Harris drained four triples on his way to a 19-point outing in Sunday's playoff-clinching win. He's been a surprising contributor to a young, up-and-coming Nets team, thanks to his sharpshooting from beyond the arc and adequate rebounding and passing.
More News
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...