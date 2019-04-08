Nets' Joe Harris: Scores 19, hits four threes

Harris totaled 19 points (7-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and a steal across 30 minutes in the Nets' win over the Pacers on Sunday.

Harris drained four triples on his way to a 19-point outing in Sunday's playoff-clinching win. He's been a surprising contributor to a young, up-and-coming Nets team, thanks to his sharpshooting from beyond the arc and adequate rebounding and passing.