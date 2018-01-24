Nets' Joe Harris: Scores 19 points in Tuesday's loss
Harris had 19 points (7-10 FG, 5-5 3Pt), one assist, and one block in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 109-108 loss to the Thunder.
Harris scored in double figures for the seventh consecutive contest (and the 10th time in the last 11 tilts). He had another seven-game steak of double-digit scoring between Nov. 22 and Dec. 4, so this is no fluke. Moreover, his five treys matched his career high. However, Harris is still best reserved for use in deeper leagues.
