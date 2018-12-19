Nets' Joe Harris: Scores 19 points Tuesday

Harris totaled 19 points (7-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 115-110 victory over the Lakers.

Harris has now scored in double-digits in five straight games as his breakout season ramps up. He is the 63rd ranked player over the past two weeks on production that is likely sustainable. He provides a very consistent option as a shooting guard and if he is floating on your waivers, he is worth an add in most formats.