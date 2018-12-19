Nets' Joe Harris: Scores 19 points Tuesday
Harris totaled 19 points (7-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 115-110 victory over the Lakers.
Harris has now scored in double-digits in five straight games as his breakout season ramps up. He is the 63rd ranked player over the past two weeks on production that is likely sustainable. He provides a very consistent option as a shooting guard and if he is floating on your waivers, he is worth an add in most formats.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...