Nets' Joe Harris: Scores 23 in OT win
Harris scored 23 points (8-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding five rebounds and an assist in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 120-119 overtime win over the Pistons.
The 23 points were a season high for Harris, who's emerging as a dangerous outside threat this season. The 27-year-old is now shooting 54.8 percent (23-for-42) from three-point range to begin the year, and while he will cool down eventually, that scoring boost gives him some short-term fantasy appeal in deeper leagues.
