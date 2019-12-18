Nets' Joe Harris: Scores 24, sinks five treys
Harris had 24 points (8-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 108-101 overtime win against the Pelicans.
Harris has scored at least 20 in six of his last 16 appearances, this after failing to reach that mark once through his first 11 tilts this season. He has also drained at least five threes five times across the last 13 games after making no more than four in any game prior to that here in 2019-20. He may take a step back in terms of production once Caris LeVert (thumb) and Kyrie Irving (shoulder) rejoin the rotation, but until then Harris can be expected to continue shouldering a sizable load offensively.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...