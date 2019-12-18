Nets' Joe Harris: Scores 24, sinks five treys

Harris had 24 points (8-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 108-101 overtime win against the Pelicans.

Harris has scored at least 20 in six of his last 16 appearances, this after failing to reach that mark once through his first 11 tilts this season. He has also drained at least five threes five times across the last 13 games after making no more than four in any game prior to that here in 2019-20. He may take a step back in terms of production once Caris LeVert (thumb) and Kyrie Irving (shoulder) rejoin the rotation, but until then Harris can be expected to continue shouldering a sizable load offensively.