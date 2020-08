Harris compiled 27 points (10-13 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one block in 37 minutes during Sunday's 118-110 win over the Wizards.

Harris found his rhythm from beyond the arc, missing only one of his seven attempts from deep. Along with Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen, Harris will likely remain heavily involved for the remainder of the campaign. With that being said, Harris will likely have a lot tougher time piling up the points in Tuesday's tilt versus the Bucks.